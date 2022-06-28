5 Best Hot Dogs in Dallas to Eat This Summer

Dallas is home to several great spots to find the perfect hot dog. The Black Rabbit/Unsplash

It's always come second to hamburgers and sandwiches, but the hot dog is as amazing as it is overlooked. From street vendors selling hotdogs in a parking lot to locally-sourced sausages, Dallas is home to plenty of hot dogs that are much better than your average hot dog.

1. Del's Charcoal Burgers

Del's is best known for its charcoal-powered grill and its excellent burgers. But, the hot dogs are great. Sliced down the middle and grilled to perfection, atop a burger bun. If you want a messy lunch, add chili, cheese, and onions.

2. Dog Haus Biergarten

Dog Haus Biergarten hails from California. One of their best hot dogs is the Chili the Kid. It comes topped with white American cheese, chili and crispy onions, served on a trio of King's Hawaiian rolls. I personally only eat hot dogs on King's Hawaiian rolls. Once you try the Chili the Kid, you won't go back.

3. Kuby's Sausage House

Are you looking for an authentic sausage, then you have to put Kuby's on your list of places to visit. The restaurant is located in the back of a German kitchen and European market. You can find polish sausages, Numberger, and knackwurst. These sausages are all served on a bun with mustard and sauerkraut.

4. Strokers Ice House

This popular biker dive is definitely off the beaten path. It offers up some vintage dog recipes. This place offers simple hot dogs including relish packets, side of fresh onions. They also offer rows of picnic tables to keep it simple.

5. Haystack Burgers and Barley

Haystack offers some excellent hot dogs. Their best hot dog is literally almost two meals worth of meat. It's also a very unique meal. They swap the standard white hot dog bun for a buttery toasty bun. It's topped with onions and chili.