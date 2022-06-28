Dallas Wheelchair Football Team Competing Nationally

New Dallas Wheelchair football team will compete nationally. Dave Adamson/Unsplash

There's a new sports team in Texas. Irving non-profit Rise Adaptive Sports was holding tryouts for its new wheelchair football team. Fox 4 News is creating a team of players that will compete in national tournaments in the USA Wheelchair Football League.

The coaches say it's bigger than just a game of football. It's a sense of pride for these players. Everyone likes to compete, when you are restricted to a wheelchair, you get injured, and you lose that mentality.

Youth Today reports, the USA Wheelchair Football League's third season starts this August. According to league rules, touching the ball-carrier or receiver between the shoulder and hip counts as a tackle. The league is made up of 11 teams. Ramming chairs is how players block each other. Teams are located all across the country including Birmingham, Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Tampa. Those who play are 18 years and older and suffer from physical disabilities and/or mental disorders ranging from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fox 4 reports that tournaments are scheduled for August 13 through 14 in Chicago, August 27 through 28 in Tampa, and Oct. 22 through 23 in Salt Lake City. Games are played on hard floors in convention centers, gyms or parking lots. Teams are made up of offensive and defensive lines of seven. The fields are marked off in 15-year increments. Just like the NFL, each team is given four downs to reach the next marker. Players wear helmets to shield themselves from safety hazards.