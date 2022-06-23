VHS of Back to the Future Sold at Auction for $75,000

Heritage Auctions in Dallas auctioned off a mint-condition VHS copy of Back to the Future that sold for $75,000. Frederick Warren/Unsplash

Dallas Heritage Auctions held an auction, where a videotape of Back to the Future owned by actor Tom Wilson sold for $75,000. Tom Wilson is best known for playing Biff in the Back to the Future trilogy. Wilson managed to keep the tape shrink-wrapped and in near-mint condition.

According to Dallas News, the video was part of the auction house's collection of 260 tapes, which included The Goonies, Jaws, and Ghostbusters. A promotional copy of Top Gun was also sold.The auction block brought in nearly $580,000. It was the Back the Future VHS copy that made the, biggest waves. According to a Heritage Auctions press release, the VHS tape was bought by an unnamed New York collector. According to Heritage, it was the highest price ever paid for a sealed, graded VHS tape.

Wilson also sold copies of both sequels and a box-set from 1990. He even attached handwritten notes with each item. VHS tapes are seeing a resurgence among collectors, with many classic films bringing in big money. Later this month, Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will be auctioning off the pink hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II, which is expected to bring in $80,000 to $120,000. The sold-out sale drew in 598 bidders from around the globe. Heritage Auctions said that based on the results they saw from the auction, they believe there is a bright future for VHS and home media. This is a new area of collecting and auctioning for Heritage Auctions. The auction house is excited for the next VHS auction.