Electric Scooters Possibly Returning to Dallas

It's been two years since the City of Dallas put a stop to electric scooters from operating around Dallas. However, they are poised for a comeback, this time with stricter regulations. According to WFAA, concerns over safety and clutter led the City of Dallas to tell companies like Uber and Lyft to cease electric scooter operations in September 2020.

Now it appears they may be making a comeback, a city council committee is in the early stages of considering regulations that would allow the scooters to return. Councilman Omar Narvaez said that he hopes to have them return by the beginning of the year.

Back when scooters operated in the area, videos went viral showing people riding them in dangerous places, like on I-35E during rush hour or on sidewalks and slamming into doors. Both pedestrians and riders suffered injuries during this time, as some were even killed.

WFAA reported that it was originally planned for the pause on operating scooters to be temporary, but after almost two years, a return could be on the horizon. A working group identified the issues that plagued the city when scooters were operating in the city and made several recommendations to the transportation committee. Some of those suggestions include: limiting the vendors serving Dallas to three, limiting the max speed that scooters can travel, and having set pickup and drop-off locations, to keep from having scooters from piling up outside businesses. WFAA reports that there are some who are against the scooters including a Deep Ellum resident and bartender who said that bars put up signs that say no scooters but nobody listens.