Southwest Airlines Pilots Protesting Amid Contract Negotiations

Southwest Airlines pilots are protesting amid contract negotiations. Miguel Angel Sanz/Unsplash

At least 1,300 Southwest Airlines pilots are protesting at Dallas Love Field. The protest comes amid tense contract negotiations. The union represents 8,000 pilots at the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines. According to Dallas News, pilots are protesting because of the inefficient scheduling practices are making life hard on pilots.

It was reported by Fox 4 that there were enough Southwest pilots to make a line of protestors in front of the entire terminal, along with another group inside near ticketing, as well as one one the road leading into the airport. The airline's pilot scheduling routine is putting the carrier at risk of more cancellations and delays.

The pilots' union is bogged down in slow negotiations. Pilots are guaranteed to get a pay raise amid competition in the industry among all airlines for pilots, but its scheduling that has been the biggest issue after over a year of storms, meltdowns, and operation fiasco, which has led to thousands of cancellations and more delays. July 1, is the Friday before Independence Day and is expected to be the busiest travel day of the summer. Dallas News reports the airport is expected 264,681 passengers and 56,000 at Love Field.

Tuesday's picketing was more informational than anything else because pilots and other employees are not allowed to strike under federal law without going through a lengthy approval process. Protests by Southwest pilots come during a tense time within the industry as pilots at multiple airlines are in contract negotiations, along with flight attendants. Customer service employees have rejected contract offers from the company.