Allen Juvenille Curfew Will Remain in Effect for The Next Three Years

Citywide juvenile curfew remains in place in Allen for the next three years. Parker Gibbons/Unsplash

The Allen City Council has approved extending its juvenile curfew ordinance. The decision was decided in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night. Dallas News says the ordinance would subject all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The curfew does not apply to those who are with a parent or guardian, on an errand for their parents, at a church or school event, or work-related activity, or dealing with some kind of emergency. Juveniles who are caught breaking the curfew can face fines of up to $500. Dallas News states that parents can also be fined if they knowingly allow or make children to break curfew. Owners, operators, and employees who allow juveniles to loiter in their establishment past curfew could also be subject to these fines.

Last year, only five citations were issued, and according to Star Local Media, the citations are usually only issued if the juvenile in question is suspected of engaging in criminal activity. While most of the community was in support of this ordinance, a few spoke up in opposition to it. According to Star Local Media, one resident said they're just trying to prevent crimes committed by teenagers not actually trying to protect them. As required by state law, the curfew ordinance in Texas cities must be reauthorized every three years in order to remain in effect.