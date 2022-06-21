Irving, TX

Irving is No. 7 For Best City With Dog Parks

Larry Lease

According to a new study, North Texas has some of the best dog parks in the country.Matthew Smith/Unsplash

Summer is here and that means outdoor time for your furry four-legged friend. When it comes to finding a good dog park, Irving has earned the No. 7 spot in the United States for its dog parks by LawnStarter. LawnStarter is an Austin-based company that compares 93 cities on dog park access, quality, and climate.

Irving takes the cake when compared to the rest of North Texas, by being the only landing near the top. Arlington managed to reach No. 44, while other North Texas cities struggled: Fort Worth is at No. 60, Dallas at No. 82, Plano at No. 85, and Garland, Texas at No. 88.

LawnStarter broke down their rankings based on the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, online reviews, and dog park ratings, as well as climate, including the average number of sunny and rainy days. The study comes a year after Paws Colinas Dog Park opened near Campion Trail. This new park has areas for small and large dogs, shade areas, benches, and water fountains and dog-waste stations. According to Dallas News, some are opposed to dog parks, claiming they gentrify neighborhoods and taking away from green spaces.

Dog parks allow socialization for people and dogs. The LawnStarter study also reveals that dog ownership is often associated with increased physical and mental health. However, the key is finding a balance. According to LawnStarter, said that finding an infrastructure that supports both dogs and humans could be a win-win. However, these projects shouldn't completely eliminate traditional green spaces.

