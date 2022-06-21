American Airlines Eliminating Service in Three Cities Amid Pilot Shortage

American Airlines have eliminated service to three cities amid a pilot shortage. Iwan Shimko/Unsplash

Texas-based airline American Airlines announced they are ending service in three cities, in response to the industry-wide pilot shortage. According to Fox Business, the service in Islip, Ithaca New York and Toledo, Ohio will end Sept. 7.

According to CBS DFW, says the airline said they are grateful for the team members that provided service to their customers in Islip, Ithaca, New York, and Toledo, Ohio. The airline says they are working with them during this time. Fox Business says they are working with customers who are scheduled to travel after Sept. 7 and working to find alternate arrangements.

The decision by American Airlines to eliminate service comes as the industry faces a shortage of pilots as the demand for travel is skyrocketing. Fox Business says the airline industry is short 12,000 pilots and that the majority of airports across the country are offering fewer flights.

According to the Regional Airline Association, there have been 188 communities that lost around 25% of their air service, during the pandemic or during the first part of 2022, as the pilot shortage increased. Along with American, Alaska Airlines has had to deal with daily cancelations last month, because of the pilot shortage.

American Airlines has been having operational struggles since April, as they struggle to have enough pilots to fly the spring schedule. JetBlue is also another airline that was forced to reduce its flights during the summer. United Airlines is aiming at reducing the staff shortage, by starting a training program with the plan to train around 5,000 new pilots by 2030.