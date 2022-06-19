Grandmother of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee Completes Her Two Mile Walk of Freedom

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place all across the United States Derek Lamar/Unsplash

People across the country are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. The official holiday is Monday and was made to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

CBS DFW reports that the grandmother of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee has made her annual two-and-a-half-mile walk for Juneteenth. The two-and-a-half miles represent the two and a half years it took for slaves to learn they were free in 1865.

Hundreds of local residents came out and watched as the 95-year-old made each step. Juneteenth this year is significant as it marks one year since President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Opal Lee gained national notoriety after calling on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday. She ended up delivering 1.5 million signatures to Congress and her dream became a reality. The route she took went from Evans Avenue Plaza to the new City Hall. Lee's march drew hundreds of people. While many have just recently learned the meaning of Juneteenth, Star-Telegram reports that these locals have done nothing more than show the 95-year-old love.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced June 18 will be now named Fort Worth's Opal's Walk for Freedom Day. At the end of the day, the city of Fort Worth raised the Juneteenth flag alongside the American and Texas flags. The Star-Telegram says that Opal Lee plans to do this march until the day she dies. There have been many celebrations across North Texas, but this march is really the highlight of North Texas' Juneteenth celebrations.