Former Arlington Police Officer Indicted on 2021 Murder Charge

The officer was charged after he shot a man following a low-speed car chase. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A Tarrant County Grand Jury has indicted a former Arlington police officer on a murder charge for an officer-involved shooting back in 2021.

According to Fox 4, Robert Phillips was fired from the force two days after the deadly shooting of Jesse Fischer. It all stems from a low-speed chase that ended after a 40-year-old suspect evaded a DWI traffic stop.

WFAA reports that dash and body camera footage showed Fischer slumped over the wheel on Oct. 20 last year. Phillips tried to stop Jesse, but he ended up driving off. A chase ensued, even stopping at a red light. Fischer turned into a neighborhood cul-de-sac. The suspect turned his jeep around, and that is when Phillips got out and fired.

Fox 4 says Arlington Police Chief Al Jones ended up firing Officer Phillips two days after the incident. According to the police chief, Phillips failed to follow the department's use of force policy. While being lauded by local leaders, the police unions were not happy and said Jones acted too swiftly.

Following the news of the indictment, the police unions and the Arlington Police Department have not said anything so far about the indictment. If Phillips is found guilty, he would be facing 5 to 99 years in prison or even life in prison. The Arlington Municipal Patrolman's Association and the Arlington Police Association have said to WFAA that they have lost confidence in the chief. We now wait for the families of both the victim and the officer to release a public statement, if they choose to do so.