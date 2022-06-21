Former Dallas County Sheriff's Dept. Employee Admits to Embezzling $250K from Inmate Fund

Former Sheriff office employee was arrested for embezzling more than $250K Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

49-year-old Umeka Myers has admitted to embezzling more than $250,000 from the jail inmate property fund over three years. She pled guilty to one federal count of theft from a program that receives federal funds.

Knight's attorney has not made a public statement. According to Dallas News, Myers was arrested back in 2021 on a state charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Her arrest came as part of a sheriff's office investigation into a debit-card scheme that stole almost $700,000 from Dallas County jail inmate commissary accounts.

According to CBS DFW, Myers was with the Sheriff's Department for 26 years. From 2018 to 2021, Myers was a supervisor in the Dallas County jail's inmate property vault. She was in charge of refunding inmates' commissary funds when they were released. Investigators discovered that Myers used newly released inmates booking numbers and other employees' login numbers to issue new, debit cards. Dallas News reports the Sheriff's Department says the funds stolen were taken from a Dallas County-controlled inmate fund.

When inmates leave prison, they receive the remaining balance in cash, or on a debit card if it's over $30. According to Dallas News, they have evidence in the form of surveillance footage, bank statements, and travel records that showed Myers creating multiple fraudulent cards for personal use. CBS DFW says she was tracked using those cards in Texas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, and New York. Myers faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Prosecutors have not publicly laid out their case yet.