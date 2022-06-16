American Airlines Giving Raises and Bonuses to Regional Flight Attendants

American Airlines regional carriers' flight attendants are receiving bonuses and pay raises. Lukas Souza/Unsplash

American Airlines is continuing to give raises and bonuses to its regional airline employees. This time the airline is bumping up pay for flight attendants at Envoy, Piedmont, and PSA Airlines and now offers incentives to keep flying all summer.

This new offering differs based on the flight attendants' airline and seniority. Starting flight attendants will now be making at least $27 an hour while flying. They are now giving $3,000 retention bonuses to more senior flight attendants. According to Dallas News, this new deal covers 3,000 flight attendants. This new deal comes after American Airlines' regional carriers made deals with pilots aimed at increasing retention and attracting pilots in a tough market.

The deal bumps up starting pay to $25,000 a year for PSA flight attendants. Dallas News says that these bonuses and raises come as they work hard to keep and attract the best talent for PSA. Flight attendants on regional airlines received far lower pay than those on mainline carriers such as American Airlines.

CNBC reports that as part of this new deal, which came outside of new negotiations, Envoy, Piedmont, and PSA pilots are also receiving pay raises. These raises will increase starting pay to as much as $90 an hour. Airlines are also giving 50% bonuses for flying through 2024 as the industry hurts for new pilots and competition from other mainstream airlines looking to recruit new pilots away from regional carriers.

The flight attendants at American's Association of Professional Flight Attendants are currently in contract negotiations.