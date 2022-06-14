Two Cooling Centers Are Now Open in Dallas

There are two cooling centers now open in the Dallas area. Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

The heat has finally arrived in Dallas and some residents are left living in apartments without central air conditioning. The city of Dallas is helping those in need by opening up multiple cooling centers around the area. Dallas News reports that one center is located at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center.

Both Reliant Energy and the city have opened these Beat the Heat cooling centers, that allow people to go indoors for air conditioning, refreshments, and activities. The electricity provider will be giving away portable air conditioning units.

These cooling centers' opening comes after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says they will hit record demand this summer. On Sunday, ERCOT reached an all-time record for electricity demand at 74,917 as the D-FW area reached triple-digit temperatures. The heat affects everyone, especially those more vulnerable.

WFAA reports the two cooling centers are free to use and are located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the second one is at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center. The centers will be open through September but will be closed for summer holidays including Independence Day. These cooling centers also help locals manage their electricity bills by turning off electricity and leaving the house in the afternoon.

According to Dallas Morning News, the Dallas City Council is reminding people to check on their neighbors, especially the most vulnerable. WFAA says those 65 and older, children under two, and those with chronic diseases and mental illnesses are the most vulnerable in these situations. The heat appears to be here to stay for a while and not planning on leaving anytime soon.