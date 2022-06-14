Dallas Looking at Possible Ordinance Against Feeding Wildlife to Combat Coyotes

The city of Dallas is looking for ways to combat the increase in Coyote sightings within the area. RK/Unsplash

Dallas has seen an increase in Coyote sightings throughout the area. Now Dallas officials are looking at a new ordinance that would ban residents from feeding wildlife, which would carry a fine. This is all in part to manage the coyotes.

According to Dallas News, both Dallas Animal Services and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department delivered a draft of their coyote management plan to residents. According to Dallas News, the plan includes a database that tracks coyote sightings. A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized following a coyote attack in Lake Highlands, last month leaving community members demanding a more comprehensive response plan.

CBS DFW says the child was sitting on the porch of his home when he was attacked by a coyote. Since the attack, the Dallas Animal Services was told that the boy was recovering. Following the attack, there were several coyotes killed in the area. But the DAS are unsure if any of them were the one that attacked the child. The DAS also tested four coyotes for rabies, since the attack, and none were positive.

This meeting on Monday marks the near completion of the coyote management plan, as the department looked to get input from local residents. Dallas News, says the plan could be finalized in the next few weeks. This anti-feeding ordinance could potentially have exceptions for bird feeders. Both veterinarians and city animal workers would not be subjected to the rule. Coyotes are now having pups, and while many believe there is an increase in coyotes, they're really just passing through.