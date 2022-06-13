Triple-Digit Temperatures to Hit North Texas This Week

North Texas temperatures are expected to continue to rise throughout the work week. Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

The high temperatures continue into the work week across North Texas. The National Weather Service reports that a slight relief will begin on Wednesday, after days of triple-digit heat. The middle and end of the week will be somewhat humid and not much cooler.

NBC DFW says the heat stems from a strong upper-level-high pressure system. Temperatures Monday to Saturday will be high, but not as severe as the weekend. The record for Sunday at DFW Airport was 103 degrees back in 1953. The high recorded at the airport today was 101 degrees.

Monday is supposed to reach 103 degrees, with Monday night reaching a low of 78 degrees. Tuesday will warm up and reach near 99, while Tuesday night will have a low of 77. Now as the temperatures continue to rise, NBC DFW reports that North Texas first responders are gearing up for an increase in calls. They say that the calls increase as temperatures rise as well because those with prior medical conditions can become a lot worse because of the heat.

NBC DFW reports since May 1, MedStar has treated 131 patients with a heat-related emergency, 83 of those patients ended up needing hospitalizations, 18 were transported in serious condition and three were in critical condition. MedStar is telling people were wear looser and lighter clothing and drink more water. NBC 5 also reports that MedStar has developed a procedure to help those in unprotected areas when the Heat Index temperature rises to 105 degrees or higher. This allows them to upgrade the priority of the response for those in those areas.