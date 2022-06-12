Gas Prices in Texas Are Nearing $5 a Gallon

Texas is getting close to seeing $5 a gallon gas. Sippakorn Yamkasi/Unsplash

Texas is getting closer to joining 16 other states where the average price of gas exceeds $5 a gallon of unleaded gas. Dallas News reports that right now the average across the state is sitting at $4.62, which is up 36 cents since Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA Texas, the national average hit $4.96.

Dallas News has said that many gas stations across Dallas-Fort Worth are already inching closer to the $5 mark, with one Shell station at $4.99 a gallon on Tuesday. Prices fluctuated across Texas by 60 cents, with the average in Texas sitting at $4.70. With gas prices skyrocketing, how many are deciding to drive less, some have already begun avoiding it at all costs. Dallas News says that one Mesquite resident spent $140 filling up his truck, and has said he was giving up an annual road trip to Colorado because of the high prices.

Dallas News says there are predictions that gas prices will rise to $6 a gallon by August. AAA Texas says that nobody knows how high the price will reach, but what goes up must come down. For now, it's just a question of when the supply and demand get back in line. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, labor shortages, and refineries' lacking capacity are making it difficult to predict.

The Dallas News says that while the gas prices continue to rise, it's best to reduce gas waste, such as using cruise control, driving the speed limit, and keeping your cars well-maintained.