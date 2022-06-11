Hundreds Turn Out of March for Our Lives in Dallas

Hundreds turned out to March calling for an end to the ongoing gun violence. Liam Edwards/Unsplash

On a very hot Saturday afternoon, nearly 400 people turned out in downtown Dallas calling for an end to gun violence. Following last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, some protesters carried signs remembering the victims of the shooting. Others chanted as they moved through the city According to Dallas News, many spoke out about the changes they want to see.

The March for Our Lives movement is a group of youth that are advocating for gun control. Along with the Dallas march, there were more than 300 marches across the United States on Saturday, in response to recent shootings including the May 24th shooting that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

Multiple marches took place across Texas including ones in Fort Worth, Frisco and Rockwall. The main march took place in Washington D.C., where the first rally was organized in 2018, following the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead. The Dallas march started at Dealey Plaza and made its way to Dallas City Hall. According to Dallas News, 18-year-old James Thompson, who was one of the organizers, said the ground wants to see several key gun control measures, including universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and a waiting period to purchase guns.

NBC DFW reports one attendee of the march was Kathyrn Vargas, from Moms Demand Action, she says this recent shooting in Uvalde made it more personal for people, similarly to the 2019 shooting at an El Paso Walmart shooting.

NBC DFW says that over the years as Texas faced multiple mass shootings and demand for increased gun control, the Texas legislature continued to pass several laws in 2021 that strengthened gun rights, including Texans to carry a concealed gun without a permit.