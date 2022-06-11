5 Great Places Serving Father's Day Meals in the DFW Area

Dallas offers several good spots to celebrate Father's Day. Jay Wennington/Unsplash

Father's Day is June 19, and there are a few ways to celebrate the fathers and father figures, but there's nothing better than sharing a special meal. Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are offering a wide variety of tastes for that special day.

1. Blue Mesa Grill

The Blue Mesa Grill is offering a brunch buffet on Fathers Day that includes Belgian waffles, chicken and waffles, a made-to-order omelet bar, carving station, street tacos and more. The brunch buffet is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Right now, the cost is $30 per person, while children 6 to 11 are $7, and children 5 and under get to eat free.

2. Haywire

If you are looking for a brunch, another option is Haywire. The buffet comes complete with a Texas seafood bar, carving station, taco station, and some hearty breakfast foods. This buffet will cost you $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 5 to 12. They are even giving away a custom Bendt Whiskey Box, that includes branded cocktail glasses, a bottle of Bendt, Bendt swag and a Haywire gift card.

3. Knife Steakhouse

What father doesn't like a good juicy steak. On Father's Day, Knife Steakhouse has the best steaks for you. Right now they are offering a 240-day dry-aged, 32-ounce ribeye for $235 and a Wagyu skirt steak for $49, as well as a rack of lamb for $72.

4. Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall in Plano is also hosting a Father's Day brunch as well as a complimentary liquor tasting for dads.

5. Whiskey Hatchet

Looking for a fun experience for your father, take your dad to Whiskey Hatchet and let your father have a take at throwing axes. They also offer their regular menu.