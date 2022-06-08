5 Inclusive Spots to Celebrate Pride in Dallas

There are several great inclusive restaurants in Dallas to celebrate Pride Month. Alex Haney/Unsplash

Instead of spending your hard-earned money with corporations, why not celebrate Pride Month at actual LGBTQ businesses and restaurants that support the community. Whether you're looking for a place to enjoy some cocktails or fill up on some great dinner bites, Dallas and the Fort Worth area have a number of great spots that are very supportive and include the LGBTQ community.

1. Liberty Burger

Liberty Burger is a great spot that delivers uniquely crafted burgers. Among the popular burgers is the "Jackie O," which is made with lamb, feta cheese, baby spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes and tzatziki sauce with queso blanco, poblano pepper, and chipotle barbecue sauce. These burgers are as vibrant as the LGBTQ community itself.

2. The Trove

Looking for a place that serves some great Latin cuisine, then the Trove is your place. The Trove is owned by an immigrant and LGBTQ-owned restaurant in the heart of Bishop Arts. Be sure to order the lobster tacos and the guacamole.

3. Zen Sushi

Zen Sushi is one of the best sushi spots in the Bishop Arts area of Dallas. It is owned and operated by Japanese and Cajun chef Michelle Carpenter. Zen Sushi offers dishes inspired by chef Carpenter's Japanese mother. They also offer plant-based dishes.

4. Hunky's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Looking for a classic diner experience, then turn to Hunky's. The classic diner offers daily lunch deals, complete with signature sandwiches, fries, and a drink, for under $10. Be sure to save room for dessert.

5. Roy G's

This rainbow-themed diner offers you a tasty selection of burgers, cheese fries and a chicken sandwich. A chicken sandwich that can give your favorite chain a run for its money. Many of their menu items are served with fries or chips and will run you $12.