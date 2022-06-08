5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas. Lama Roscu/Unsplash

The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.

5. Henry's Homemade Ice Cream

Henry's offers some incredible flavors including vanilla peanut butter, spumoni, cinnamon, and rum raisin. Henry's Homemade Ice Cream has become an institution in Plano. The hot spot is the perfect place to bring grandma and the kids.

4. Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream

Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream is another popular ice cream spot in Plano. They offer a weekly variety of tasty goodness to pick from. All of their flavors including banana pudding and blueberry cheesecake are great in a cone, scoop or even mixed in a shake. They also offer some non-dairy options.

3. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

This is a local brand that truly adopts an inclusion-focused mission that integrates itself into the local community. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream works to create jobs for people that have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Howdy is known for its colorful and unique flavors including Coconut Loconut and Dr. Pepper chocolate chip.

2. Parlor's Handcrafted Ice Creams

Are you looking for nostalgia and a scoop of ice cream, well then Parlor's is your spot. They work with local suppliers and brands to create farm-to-scoop offerings. One popular flavor is the "Triple Nut Butter Cookie," which mixes fresh nut butter cookies into sweet cream ice cream.

1. Aqua S

You have definitely never had ice cream like what they hand you at Aqua S. Ice cream gets a new look, when Aqua S turns them into some unique soft-serve cones. Aqua S has become popular for their cotton candy-wrapped sea salt soft serve cones. The cones are as great as their wide range of flavors.