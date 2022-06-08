5 Essential Late-Night Dining Options in DFW

Eating well in the wee morning hours can be a chore. Call Me Fred/Unsplash

Finding a spot to eat in the early morning hours can be a hassle. Many local restaurants shut down their kitchens are closed by midnight, if not earlier. I know this from personal experience, I worked at a restaurant and it closed at 9 p.m., that's not helpful for those looking for some late-night munchies.

1. Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is one of the best taco spots in Dallas. Along with tacos, they serve some delicious eats from falafel as well as some incredible elotes. Most of the DFW locations are open until 4 a.m. on the weekends, allowing those hungry to satisfy their cravings.

2. BuzzBrews Kitchen

The good news is, BuzzBrews is open 24 hours a day and is a must go-to for late-night crowds. The boast having the area's best french toast and banana pancakes. They also offer kombucha on tap, which is perfect after a night of drinking. The original BuzzBrews is on 75 and Fitzhugh and there locations in Lakewood and Deep Ellum.

3. Brick & Bones

Some of the best-fried chicken in the DFW area can be found at Brick & Bones. This Deep Ellum hot spot is open until 2:00 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. A 3-piece costs you $10 and a bucket is $29. Some of the sides you can grab include habanero bacon mac, elotes, and poblano mashed potatoes

4. Cafe Brazil

Any late-night munchies guide has to include Cafe Brazil. Cafe Brazil's breakfast and desserts always satisfy late-night cravings. Not all of Cafe Brazil's locations in the DFW area are open 24 hours, but University Park, Richardson and Deep Ellum locations are 24 hours.

5. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

GAPCo, is open until at least 11 p.m. at all of its DFW locations. The Greenville Avenue location is open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. This Dallas hot spot is known for its pies and calzones. They also have some great-tasting wings. They also offer late-night delivery for those who live nearby.