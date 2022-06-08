DFW Airport to Receive 110,000 Pounds of Baby Formula

110,000 pounds of infant formula to arrive this week at DFW. Briana Tozour/Unsplash

Thousands of pounds of infant formula are scheduled to arrive next week in North Texas. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will witness the arrival of the delivery of 110,000 pounds of baby formula being sent from Cologne, Germany. Dallas News says this is the third Operation Fly Formula flight at DFW International Airport.

The Biden administration launched Operation Fly Formula following the massive formula shortage, which started this spring. This latest delivery of 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles will provide relief to worried parrents across the United States. The shocking supply chain disruption stems from a contamination at one of the country's major formula producers impacted product availability at grocery chains. Online shops with a nationwide out-of-stock of 43% in May.

According to Dallas News, the Operation Fly Formula partners with other countries to import necessary formula. The shortage began in February when Abbott Nutrition was forced to recall several brands of powdered formula and shut down their plants in Sturgis, Michigan after illnesses had been reported in babies.

Abbott is one of only four companies to produce a majority of the country's supply of baby formula. Abbott announced production had resumed at the Michigan plant, following agreements with U.S. health regulators. Dallas News reports it will take that plant about three weeks before formula from the plant will appear on shelves. The shortage has really impacted children with allergy needs and digestive problems, who have limited options for nutrition in their early life. Dallas news says that children stop drinking formula when they turn 1.