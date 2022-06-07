Dallas Nightclub Owner Sentenced to 16 Years for Allowing the Sale of Cocaine in His Businesses

A DFW nightclub magnate was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for operating an empire of clubs in which drugs were sold openly. Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash

A major figure in the nightclub business in Dallas was finally convicted for allowing cocaine sales at his businesses in Dallas and Fort Worth and received 16 years in federal prison. Dallas News reports that club owner Alfredo Hinojosa was ordered to pay a $120,000 fine. This case involved dozens of defendants include several former Dallas police officers.

According to the Department of Justice press release, Hinojosa was convicted by a federal jury of managing a drug premise, conspiracy to manage drug premises and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. He was eventually arrested in December 2017.

Hinojosa originally agreed to plead guilty after his arrest, even making a confession, but later wanted to go to trial. The case had almost three dozen defendants, including two former Dallas police officers, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI. Villarreal supervised security for the nightclub owner and was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison. Woods received a much lighter sentence, serving only three years probation.

According to Dallas News, prosecutors laid out evidence of 17 controlled drug purchases from 2013 to 2016 at multiple nightclubs in North Texas. They said the sales increased revenue at Hinojosa's clubs by $9 million. The investigation started in 2012 and brought in the FBI Dallas field office as well as the Dallas Police Department. According to the FBI, they had installed hidden microphones and cameras inside Hinojosa's office during the investigation. They had information coming to them through informants who bought cocaine at clubs owned by the nighclub kingpin.