Texas Possibly Breaking Electricity Demand Record This Week

The Dallas Fort-Worth area is set see record temperatures this week as summer has arrived. Tomek Baginski/Unsplash

Summer across Texas has arrived and its expected that there will be record-breaking electricity demand this week as temperatures increase to around 100 degrees or more across the state. According to Dallas News, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas projects daily peaks in demand over 75,000 megawatts. These peaks would be a record, the record was 74,820 megawatts in August 2019.

Despite the ERCOT's projections of increased demand, they have said they don't expect any brownouts or calls for locals to reduce electricity use. The state could see the demand record broken as early sometime on Tuesday when demand is expected to hit 75,434 megawatts late Tuesday afternoon. It would still be below the seasonal high for the summer that ERCOT projects.

The Austin-American Statesman reports that Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake said the grid is performing with proper power generation to meet demand this summer. According to Dallas News, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is expected to see temperatures in the high 90s, the whole week. This will contribute to the increased use of air conditioners as they work overtime.

According to Dallas News, the grid should remain stable as long as the state's gas power plants remain operational. There should be plenty of power generated this summer despite more electricity being used. New power production facilities have been constructed to add generation to a grid that nearly collapsed during the storm in February 2021. ERCOT has not officially issued any warnings for the impending heat wave and no major outages.