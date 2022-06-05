Dallas, TX

5 Great Bars and Restaurants to Visit in Dallas This Month

Larry Lease

Many new restaurants across Dallas have begun opening as the work to open before guests flock to the beach or cooler climates.Daniel Lee/Unsplash

With the supply chain delays and rising costs, restaurants are beginning to open one after another, it seems in Dallas. They're goal is to be open by the summertime, before everyone runs for the beaches or to cooler climates. This month, there are enough new options to visit a new restaurant every day of the month. These are just five of the best ones worth visiting this month.

5. Casa Rosa

Casa Rosa is a popular Tex-Mex restaurant that has finally reopened after a lengthy 20-year hiatus. The owner is Gilbert Cuellar Jr, a member of the family who opened the original Casa Rosa in the '80s.

2. Fred's Texas Cafe

Another restaurant that is reopening after being closed for quite a while is Fred's Texas Cafe. The original cafe closed after 43 years in Fort Worth, but has now reopened with the same menu and same photos but is now in West Fort Worth.

3. Mike's Chicken

Dallas' popular fried chicken joint Mike's has received a spinoff joint on Forest Lane in Dallas, near Medical City. It's a simple menu but with great chicken and sides. The new location is on Frest Lane in Dallas.

4. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Now it's time to talk about dessert, more specifically Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. What makes this shop special is the founders make "no junk" sweets, some are even vegan or have lactose-friendly milk. They've had their pints in grocery stores around Dallas, such as Central Market, but now you can get a scoop at their newest shop in Dallas' West Village.

5. Restaurant Beatrice

You can discover your inner cajun, buy ordering the gumbo at Restaurant Beatrice. The new Cajun restaurant is opening in Oak Cliff. However, you have to decide which gumbo to get. You could try the duck and andouille gumbo, vegan gumbo or a dark-roux stunner. Of course, you can order both.

