Marches Take Place Across Dallas in Response to Increase in Gun Violence

Organizers held marches across Dallas in response to the increase in violence. Ben Mater/Unsplash

Community organizers across the Dallas Fort-Worth area came together to put on an event they called the Citywide March Against Gun Violence on Saturday. The planned march and rally were in response to the increased violence and shootings across the area.

WFAA reports that Good Apparel's Big Milk says that too many children are dying and being murdered. Friends and associates of Original Good Apparel came together to organize the march and rally. They are calling themselves OGs because they know the streets and how they operate and how problems can fester.

WFAA says that one organizer, Mitchell Kennedy said he just lost one of his friends a few weeks ago to the violence. Big Milk says that the people are tired and someone needs to stand up between the shooters and the people. This march is for the people, not the police or the politicians. The organized march took place at five locations across the Dallas Fort-Worth area on Saturday. According to WFAA the marches took place in Oak Cliff, West Dallas, South Dallas, North Dallas, and Pleasant Grove.

The event was followed by a peace rally at Dallas City Hall. According to WFAA the organizers were aiming to reach out to teens. The marches brought out locals and businesses who also wanted to lend their time to march and rally. WFAA says the organizers' goal is to make Dallas one of the safest cities in America. The march and rally comes just days after the funerals for those killed in the Uvalde school shooting.