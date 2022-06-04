Euless Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $2.6 Million

A Euless woman pleaded guilty on Friday to embezzling more than $2.6 million from her former employer. Sharon Mccutcheon/Unsplash

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that a Euless woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the Italian shipping interest Savino Del Bene. The woman was identified as Vika Latai Moa. The DOJ said that the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud, stealing $2.6 million from the company from June 2019 to October 2019.

According to the Star-Telegram, she was the operational manager for Savino Del Bene U.S. in Dallas. As part of the scam to misappropriate funds from Savino USA, Moa told her employees that a fictitious business was a real transportation company. She then created fake invoices for trucking services that the fake business allegedly provided to Savino.

Vika Latai Moa then claimed the money was owed for trucking services provided by fictitious businesses. The money was then paid to a bank account to which she had access. She created fake invoices for trucking services that the fictitious business. According to the Star-Telegram, Moa faces up to 20 years in prison and has agreed to pay more than $2.6 million in restitution. Moa was responsible for choosing and paying local subcontractors.

According to Landline Media, Savino USA is an American subsidiary of Savino Del Bene, a global freight forwarding company based in Florence, Italy. Savino USA provides transportation services to its clients in the U.S. by subcontracting to third-party companies. Vika Latai Moa's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22. The DOJ has been faced with a string of embezzlement cases across the United States all in varying degrees.