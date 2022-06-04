American Airlines Feeling the Pain of Pilot Shortage After Parking 1,000 Jets

American Airlines is facing a serious crisis in the form of a pilot shortage, leading them to park 100 regional jets. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

American Airlines has been forced to park about 100 of its regional jets amid a shortage pilots and during a strong summer season. Dallas News reports that American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said there's a supply and demand imbalance and that they have 100 jets that aren't flying right now.

The airline faces the shortage as airfare prices increase and travelers are getting back to traveling, after two years of pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, airlines like American are struggling to get back to pre-pandemic flying levels. The airlines are struggling to replace pilots and other essential workers.

Airlines want to take advantage of the increasing ticket prices. According to Business Insider, summer ticket prices are up nearly 50% compared with 2019. That manages to more than cover rising fuel and labor costs. American Airlines says they expect to bring in sales that are 11% higher than what they brought in pre-pandemic 2019. Dallas News reports that the summer travel season has seen airlines begin to cut flights in order to reduce delays.

Business Insider is flying a much larger schedule than its competitors. The biggest issue facing the airlines are the number of pilots they and their regional carriers can hire. Near 1,000 of American's 15,000 pilots took early retirement during the pandemic. A large number of pilots are now nearing mandatory retirement age, leaving airlines such as American with a loss of key employees.

Dallas News, reports that American and others are trying to entice pilots by increasing regional pilot pay and adding signing and retention bonuses for students through flight school.