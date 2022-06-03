Dallas ISD Offering Free Summer Meals For Kids

This summer, Dallas ISD will provide healthy, no-cost summer meals for children 18 and younger and enrolled students up to 21 years old. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

This summer, the Dallas ISD is bringing healthy, no-cost summer meals to children 18 and younger, as well as enrolled students up to 21 years old with disabilities. According to NBC DFW reports that this program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

So many students rely on school meals during the academic year, this allows those students to still receive these healthy meals when school is out for the long summer break. According to the Dallas ISD, they are dedicated to the health of Dallas ISD students, regardless of whether school is in session or not. Therefore they will be offering no-cost meals to Dallas ISD students, and those 18 years and under across the district. NBC DFW says that the meals meet or exceed USDA health requirements, and will include proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and will come with cold milk.

According to the Dallas ISD, there are 2 million food-insecure kids throughout the state and these healthy meals are vital to keeping these young kids nourished during the summer vacation. These meals come during a time that families are faced with skyrocketing inflation, leaving fewer and fewer dollars for the food budget. According to NBC DFW, 25% of children 18 years and younger have faced food insecurity in 2021.

To find the nearest Summer Meals program near you, you can use the locator tool the Texas Department of Agriculture offers on their website. You can also text "Food" to 304-304. The Dallas ISD will be kicking of the summer meals at the Herbert Marcus Leadership Academy on June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.