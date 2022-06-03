Storms Lead American Airlines And Others Forced to Cancel 1,400 Flights

Several airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights across the country due to ongoing storms. Chuttersnap/Unsplash

American Airlines has canceled more than 400 flights across the country as storms continue to stretch across the country. Dallas News reports that airlines have canceled over 1,400 flights in total, including American Airlines 412, and Republic Airlines' 288 flights. The FAA's National Traffic Management Officer John Lucia released a statement in a video saying that if you were flying in or out of Dallas this morning, you are faced with delays. While the storms have passed through the DFW area, the delays may have already been incurred.

The disruption in service impacted more than 190 flights in and out of DFW International Airport, most of which were eventually canceled in the morning, while several later flights in the afternoon were canceled as well. These cancellations come after a busy Memorial Day weekend for airlines, specifically Delta, which ended up canceling more than 800 flights.

Dallas News reports American Airlines' cancellations made up 13% of their scheduled flights. United Airlines ended up canceling 3% of their flights and Southwest canceled 2% of their flights. Storms disrupted DFW air traffic on Wednesday as well, causing over 200 cancellations. Weather delays are also expected to impact New York, Philadelphia, and the Washington D.C. area.

USA Today reports that this massive round of flight cancellations has left fliers angry and many of them have taken to social media to air their grievances. Some have claimed their attempts to get assistance online or via the phone have not been successful. This is not the way the airlines were looking to start the summer travel, now they just hope they can avoid even more cancellations.