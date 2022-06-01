Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Struggling to Decide What to Do With Robb Elementary School

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kxPb_0fwWwqzG00
Local officials are debating on what to do with Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting.

Public officials and local residents in Uvalde are now facing the struggle of deciding what to do with a building where 19 children and two teachers were murdered. Officials from several levels of government have suggested the school be razed and rebuilt. Dallas News says that federal money could fund the new school.

KXAS-TV reported that Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that most everybody is planning on tearing the building down. McLaughlin said he would never ask a child to walk through those doors again. It's not unheard of for school buildings where students were killed en masse, be demolished and rebuilt.

In the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which killed 20 first-graders and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, a series of meetings took place to decide the future of the site. They eventually decided to raze the entire buildings and construct a new $50 million campus. The state of Connecticut agreed to pay for the new school. Students attended classes at a nearby school until the new campus was opened in 2016. According to Business Insider, some of Sandy Hook's new security upgrades include key-card access points and locks on every door.

Following a school shooting in 2018 at Santa Fe High School, the local school district decided to keep the campus but approved more than $1 million for security enhancements and for renovations. Stoneman Douglas High School, was a unique case. The building was forced to remain intact, as the gunman survived, and so the building was preserved as a crime scene. However, the state gave the school district $18 million for a new building, which opened the next year.

