Dallas Police Officer Arrested on DWI Charge

A Dallas Police officer arrested and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Max Fleischmann/Unsplash

Dallas Police Department officials confirmed that one of their own has been arrested over the Memorial Day Weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The officer arrested was identified as senior corporal Daniel Jamieson. According to WFAA he was arrested by the McKinney Police Department and sent to the Collin County Jail. No information regarding bail has been made public, but Jamieson faces a Class B misdemeanor for the DWI charge.

McKinney PD received a call from a Tom Thumb reporting an intoxicated man that was inside the store. According to CBS DFW, witnesses stated that they saw Jamieson enter an SUV. A McKinney police officer quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, which led to the arrest of Jamieson.

Dallas Morning News reports, that Jamieson has been with Dallas Police Department since 2018 and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Division. The Department placed Jamieson on administrative leave, while Internal Affairs conducts an investigation. This arrest is the latest incident to impact the Dallas Police Department, just last month, multiple DPD officers were indicted on charges related to the George Floyd Protests. In April, former Dallas Police Officer Eddie Villarreal was sent to prison for allowing a nightclub king to sell cocaine in his clubs. CBS DFW, did say that while not many details have been made public, they do expect DPD to issue a much more in-depth acknowledgment of Jamieson's arrest. Until that time, we will have to wait to hear what the future has in store for Jamieson and his time with the Dallas Police Department.