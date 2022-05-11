Dallas Barbecue Restaurant Finds Success at Good Morning America's BBQ Competition.

Good Morning America is hosting a barbecue competition to find the ultimate pit master, and they started in Dallas. Emerson Vieira/Unsplash

The weather is warm, Summer is near, and this is the perfect time to show off your skills when it comes to cooking barbecue. That is just what two restaurants did on Good Morning America as part of their competition. According to Dallas News, Good Morning America is looking for the country's best barbecue and they started their search in Dallas and pitted Dallas barbecue hot spots Smokey John's and Pecan Lodge.

Smokey John's blew the competition away with their Big John barbecue sandwich. This competition by GMA is pitting restaurants from four U.S. cities against each other to find a barbecue champion. Smokey John is the first winner and will face off against barbecue restaurants that pull off a win in Tampa, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

Smoky John's owners Brent and Juan Reaves are representing the restaurant in the competition. During their face-off, they served their barbecue sandwich to judges that included Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and ESPN commentator Joe Buck. Good Morning America reports that the two owners were planning to serve ribs and mac-n-cheese, but after they learned that their competition was making a pulled pork sandwich, they quickly changed to making a sandwich.

Their sandwich of choice is the Big John sandwich. It is a sandwich consisting of smoked sausage, coleslaw, onion rings, and in this case, topped with a rib and served with a side of mac-n-cheese. Since the Big John sandwich brought them a victory, they plan to make it again next week during the final round. Since their restaurant draws in a crowd from all over the country, they believe they understand how to take their BBQ and translate it to wherever they are including New York City.