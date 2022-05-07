Multiple Dallas Police Officers Indicted on Charges Related to George Floyd Protests

Three officers are being indicted for actions against protesters during George Floyd protests in Dallas. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A pair of Dallas Police Department officers as well as one Garland Police Department officer was indicted on charges related to the police response to George Floyd protests that broke out in Dallas in 2020. The indictments are handed down after a year of investigations by Dallas PD and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Dallas News reports that a grand jury issued indictments against Dallas Police Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry, former DPD Senior Corporal Melvin Williams, and Garland Police Department Officer Joe Privitt. The three officers face one count of aggravated assault. Mabry and Williams also face two counts of deadly conduct and official oppression.

These charges stem from the George Floyd protests on May 30, 2020, in Dallas. Some local businesses were damaged and looted. Dallas was forced to impose a curfew. Texas DPS Troopers and Texas National Guard members were brought in for assistance.

Dallas News reports that Mabry and Williams are facing allegations of injuring protesters using less-lethal ammunition. Their attorneys are claiming the officers were defending themselves from a crowd that had turned violent. Williams was quickly fired from Dallas Police Department. Mabry remains on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The officers will now have their fate decided by a jury. Fox 4 News reports that Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said these indictments will tie the hands of officers protecting the city. Mata also said that they are faced with a double standard, with none facing charges with the injuries to police officers.