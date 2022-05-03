Dallas Students Start Company Bringing Health Snacks to School

Two South Dallas students start company to bring healthy snacks to school. Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Dallas students are known for bringing in their own lunches or eating their own school lunches. However, most of these come up with sugary snacks and treats. This has inspired students 12-year-old Christian Williams and 10-year-old Vincent McNuckles to find a way to bring healthy snacks to their own school.

They launched their own vending machine company: TK Snacks and More. The name is a combination of the friends' favorite snacks, T for Takis and K for Kit Kats. Don't worry they are actually working to change the culture of snacking at their school, St. Anthony Academy. According to Dallas News, McKnucles wants to help his fellow students and not hurt them, because right now there are a lot of unhealthy snack choices in South Dallas. McKnuckles says he wants to help his classmates and not hurt them with their vending machines.

Dallas News reports the vending machines will sell trail mix, granola bars, SkinnyPop and other healthy snacks. The two friends have two potential clients including the planned MLK Wellness Complex and St. Anthony. The two entrepreneurs are planning a pitch and proposal to present to the board in June.

The two students have gained some fans from St. Anthony's including Principal Onjaleke Brown and Assistant Principal Brian Wesley. These administrators appreciate the students persistance. Williams and McKnuckles say most of their friends bring several bags of chips to school every day. They told Dallas News, they love stopping occasionally at their favorite fast food stops, often it would be either Raising Cane's or Chick-fil-A, but they do enjoy vegetables.

The two friends are learning a lot about starting a business, along with creating pitches, designing logos and managing finances.