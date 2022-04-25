Dallas, TX

Historic Tex-Mex Restaurant Herrera's Cafe Closed for Good

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOSPd_0fJ6lTeg00
Beloved Dallas tex-mex restaurant to close after several decades of success.Pylp Sukhenko/Unsplash

It's sad to see when restaurants that have been around for decades are forced to close up shop. One restaurant that was forced to close last week was Dallas Tex-Mex staple Herrera's Cafe. I was told by co-owner Larry Ontiveros, the restaurant was started by family matriarch Amelia Herrera in 1971 on Maple Avenue in Dallas.

It all started in a small restaurant. The restaurant moved to Sylvan Avenue in West Dallas in 2014. While this restaurant was forced to close, other restaurants run by three generations of Herrera's continue to operate other restaurants across North Texas. This includes Herrera's Oak Cliff, Cafe Herrera, and Herrera's Tex-Mex in Addison. Dallas News has reported that the Herrera's are one of the longest-running restaurant families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with over 50 years of history.

Nora, wife of Larry said to me that the restaurant managed to survive the pandemic, but the economic impact were too tough to bear. They said they were forced to deal with food costs rising, shortage of workers. The restaurant was on a month-to-month lease since 2020. Herrera's Cafe on Sylvan Avenue has been called the original even though it's not at the original location.

The "new" cafe managed to bring over some cooks from the old location. Three cooks have been working in the kitchen for more than 40 years. Ontiveros told me that she has been working at Herrera's Cafe since 1976. The cafe has seen three generations of customers show up and eat their food. Herrera's Cafe became so popular that a line would always form around the building. The Ontiveros told me they had a family from Tulsa drive to the cafe just to eat there one last time before the closure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas restaurants# Dallas food and drink# TexMex restaurant

Comments / 3

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
1045 followers

More from Larry Lease

Dallas, TX

Top BBQ joint in Texas holding a crossover with Traveling Japanese Kitchen

Fort Worth's Goldee's and Dallas-based Sandoitchi will hold a pop-up TuesdayEmerson Vieria/Unsplash. Goldee's has been known in Texas as the best barbecue joint in Texas. I have been witness to the place being packed every day they serve, Friday through Sunday. However, they are doing something special on Tuesday.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Hard Eight BBQ Failed to Pay Employees $867K in Tips and Overtime Wages

Hard Eight BBQ is a popular family-owned Dallas restaurant. According to Dallas News, they made some alleged illegal pay practices and failed to pay employees over $867,000 in tips and overtime pay. The Department of Labor has initiated an investigation.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

7 Of My Favorite Food and Drinks in the DFW Area

Dallas is home to some great food and drinks.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas is home to the new delivery-only pastry business called KEESH. KEESH was established by local chef Keith Cedotal. You must order in advance and can only order in certain Dallas zip codes. Cedotal will deliver you a box fine goodies, perfect for that weekend breakfast or brunch get-together. My two favorites were the cheesy hot pocket type treat and the jalapeno sausage and brie stuffed inside a poppy seed roll. KEESH has them for sale by the half dozen for $18 or in a pastry box for $25. There is no physical restaurant, you have to order online at keeshbakery.com. They only deliver to these zipcodes: 75206, 75214, 75218, 75223, and 75228. Delivery is $4.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas May Soon Fine People for Panhandling

Dallas City Council is considering fining those who are caught panhandling on the streets.RK/Unsplash. The city of Dallas is considering fining people for standing or walking in city streets asking for money or food. According to Dallas News, the City Council is set to consider a proposal next week that would ban pedestrians from being on traffic medians that are less than 6 feet wide, in a road without medians or other areas of the streets including bike lanes.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Frito-Lay Celebrating Earth Day with Launch of Electric Delivery Vehicles

Ford has developed a line of electric vehicles for Frito-Lay to make deliveries in North Texas.Harman Kundi/Unsplash. Frito-Lay is celebrating Earth Day by debuting its new electric vehicle fleet. The new fleet of Ford eTransit trucks will soon begin making deliveries across North Texas. They were bought specifically to make deliveries in Carrolton.

Read full story
Texas State

H-E-B Celebrating Earth Day With Charity Beer Collaboration

Grocery chain H-E-B is joining forces with a local beer company in support of Earth Day.Josh Olalde/Unsplash. Texas' most popular grocery chain has found a way to celebrate Earth Day in a very unique Texas way. H-E-B has come up with a charity beer collaboration. The grocery chain has teamed up with Texas Beer Company to create a brew that will raise funds for environmental organizations.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Landmark Pegasus Sign Atop Hotel Close to Falling Off

The historic Pegasus sign above the Magnolia Hotel is close to falling off.Zack Brame/Unsplash. The famous Pegasus sign sitting atop the downtown Magnolia Hotel is getting closer to falling off if it goes without repairs. The 15-ton sign is resting on a 90-year-old steel base, which has become so corroded that it could fall off the roof. Dallas News reports that the City Council approved nearly $358,000 to repair and stabilize the base, as well as replace missing neon lighting.

Read full story
2 comments
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township Hosts Earth Day GreenUp

The Woodlands community are coming together to preserve and protect the environment.Joshua Case/Unsplash. The Woodlands Township hosted its annual Earth Day GreenUp event on March 26, 2022. This event is a community-wide cleanup event. More than 700 volunteers came together to clean litter from roads, waterways, and greenbelts.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Hosting Earth Day Festival

Lubbock, Texas is gearing up to celebrate Earth Day.Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash. The great city of Lubbock is gearing up for the first Earth Day on Broadway festival. This is just one part of the city's plans to revitalize the downtown area. The event has been in the works for months, while the bigger picture has been years in the making.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks turn Fan Clappers into Earth Month inspired Mural

Dallas Mavericks are taking part in Earth Month by commissioning a unique Dallas Mavericks mural made out of fan clappers.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Two North Texas artists spent several days creating a beautiful piece of artwork that will be displayed at the American Airlines Center. This fan-inspired artwork is in honor of Earth Day as the Dallas Mavericks look for ways to give back and preserve this great world.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Annual EarthX returns for In Person Gathering

Dallas is hosting Earthx2022 to better educate locals about ways to protect and preserve the world.Appolinary Kalashn/Unsplash. The great city of Dallas celebrates Earth Day in a very special and engaging way through their annual Earth Day celebration EarthX. This event is made up of four days of exhibits, outdoor activities, interactive experiences, music, entertainment, and food. All these come together to offer up solutions for a more sustainable world. Plano Magazine reports that Earthx2022 brings together like-minded environmental educators, businesses, youth advocates, business leaders, non-government organizations, and thought leaders to work at creating a more sustainable future globally.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Former Dallas Officer Gets Prison for Allowing Nightclub Magnate to Sell Cocaine

Former Dallas officer sentenced to two and a half years for lying about relationship with nightclub owner.RK/Unsplash. The U.S. attorney's office has confirmed that a former Dallas Police Department officer is being sent to prison for two-and-a-half years for allowing a nightclub king to sell cocaine in his clubs to boost profits. According to Dallas News, Eddie Vilarreal was sentenced for making a false statement to the FBI during their investigation of Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa.

Read full story
15 comments
Dallas, TX

Police Recover Second Body in White Rock Lake

Dallas police have recovered a body from the White Rock area.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Police have confirmed that a body was recovered at White Rock Lake on Thursday. This is the second body recovered in less than two weeks. Dallas News reports that the body was recovered near Garland Road and East Lawther, which is near the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

House Passes Bill to Fund Depleted Restaurant Revitalization Fund

House passes COVID aid bill to help struggling restaurantsNick Karvounis/Unsplash. As the pandemic continues to bog down the country, one of the industries that has been seriously burdened by it, is the restaurant industry. Dallas News is reporting that the House passed a bill that would reload the grant program known as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with $42 billion.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

DART Delaying Opening for Silver Line to DFW

DFW DART Silver Line is being delayed another two years.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Silver Line's opening is being delayed until late 2024. Two years after it was scheduled to begin carrying passengers between DFW Airport and Plano. According to Dallas News, the route was scheduled to begin in 2022 but was delayed multiple times due to construction, COVID-19 pandemic and unsettled agreements.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

DFW Airport Canceling Flights as Storms Threaten the Area

Multiple airlines in Texas were once again forced to cancel hundreds of flights as storms rolled into the area.L Filipe C Sousa/Unsplash. Multiple airlines including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have begun canceling flights in and out of DFW International Airport and Love Field. Dallas News reports this is all in response to potentially dangerous storms forecasted for the region.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

With COVID cases Decreasing, North Texas Muslims Look Toward Ramadan

North Texas Muslims getting ready to celebrate Ramadan.Max Fray/Unsplash. The chaos of the COVID-19 outbreak forced Muslims around the globe to halt traditions associated with Ramadan. The month of charity and fasting is observed each year. During the pandemic, many decided to stay home to protect the health of their community. However, this year many in North Texas are hoping to bring back those traditions.

Read full story
2 comments
Rockwall County, TX

National Weather Service Failed to Issue Tornado Warning for Rockwall County

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Caused Damage in Rockwall.Raychel Sanner/Unsplash. A light tornado touched down in Rockwall County on Wednesday and damaged several properties. However, the surprise tornado was missed by the National Weather Service. This means that locals did not receive an emergency alert that a tornado touched down.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

WrestleMania 38 Set To Bring a $200 Million Economic Boost to DFW

The DFW area is set to receive a massive economic boost thanks to WrestleMania 38 this weekend.RK/Unsplash. The world of the World Wrestling Entertainment is days away from descending on the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing with it legendary wrestlers like Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey and even YouTuber Logan Paul. To organizers in the region, it's 100,000 or more fans ready to open their wallets ready to spend on food, souvenirs inside AT&T Stadium, and dinner at nearby restaurants, hotels, and bars.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy