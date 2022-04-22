7 Of My Favorite Food and Drinks in the DFW Area

Dallas is home to some great food and drinks. Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash

1. Hot Pocket from KEESH

Dallas is home to the new delivery-only pastry business called KEESH. KEESH was established by local chef Keith Cedotal. You must order in advance and can only order in certain Dallas zip codes. Cedotal will deliver you a box fine goodies, perfect for that weekend breakfast or brunch get-together. My two favorites were the cheesy hot pocket type treat and the jalapeno sausage and brie stuffed inside a poppy seed roll. KEESH has them for sale by the half dozen for $18 or in a pastry box for $25. There is no physical restaurant, you have to order online at keeshbakery.com. They only deliver to these zipcodes: 75206, 75214, 75218, 75223, and 75228. Delivery is $4.

2. Hudson House's Bleu & Gold Martini

Hudson House has become the go-to bar for the perfect martini. Over the years their bartenders have perfected the Bleu & Gold martini. It is a dirty martini with blue-cheese stuffed olives and a rim of blue cheese salt. It's ice cold, salty and on the strong side. They have happy hour 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a half-priced Bleu and Gold Martini. Hudson House has multiple locations throughout the DFW area.

3. Don Artemio's Nopalitos Fritos

Who knew that fried cactus could taste so good. This is a very unique appetizer served at Don Artemio. This comes as a build-your-own dish, which comes with heirloom corn, nixtamal tortillas, cheese, and salsa. The dish is served with flair drawing from the chef's memories of his home city of Saltillo, Mexico. Don Artemio is located at 3268 W. 7th St. in Forth Worth.

4. Carbone's Bread

Even when it's free, it still tasted so good. The bread served for free at Carbone was thick and squishy focaccia that comes with San Marzano tomatoes and oregano. Alongside the focaccia bread was garlic bread topped with butter and parmesan. Carbone is located at 1617 Hi Line Drive in Dallas.

5. Odelay's Brisket Tacos

Texas is home to some great brisket and Dallas specifically is home to good brisket tacos. However, Tex-Mex newcomer Odelay takes a bite out of the competition. These tacos come with moist Wagyu brisket, queso blanco, carmelized onion. For $19, you can get them with rice and beans. You can find Odelay at 5600 W. Lovers Lane in Dallas. Right now the restaurant is limited to Dinner service only.

6. Hot chicken sandwich from Hattie B's

Hattie B's is well known for its fiery Nashville hot chicken. When you visit this not fancy restaurant in Deep Ellum, you must try the hot chicken sandwich. The sandwich is fried with a fiery hot heat level. However, the included coleslaw and sauce bring it down a level. Skip the crinkle-cut fries and go with the red-skin potato salad. This hot spot is where you can experience flavors of the South. You can find Hattie B's at 3000 Main Street in Dallas.

7. Espresso Martini from Kessaku

Espresso martinis have become the standard after-dinner drinks. But they are good. The best ones are booze-forward with a hint of caffeine. There's no better one than the one at Kessaku. Kessaku is the 50th-floor restaurant above the popular Italian restaurant Monarch. Kessaku is located at 1401 Elm St.