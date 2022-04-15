H-E-B Celebrating Earth Day With Charity Beer Collaboration

Grocery chain H-E-B is joining forces with a local beer company in support of Earth Day. Josh Olalde/Unsplash

Texas' most popular grocery chain has found a way to celebrate Earth Day in a very unique Texas way. H-E-B has come up with a charity beer collaboration. The grocery chain has teamed up with Texas Beer Company to create a brew that will raise funds for environmental organizations.

The new brew is called Wild Texas Kolsch and is being sold at H-E-B stores across the great state of Texas. Austin News KXAN reports that a portion of the sales will go to the Hill Country Conservancy, which helps protect Hill Country's water supply and natural open spaces. The beer was officially launched at Dive Bar Austin last Wednesday.

The collaboration was made because the Texas Beer Company is actually a solar-powered brewery. Sticking to the Earth Day theme, it's important to preserve Texas for future generations. Hill Country Conservancy is focused on protecting where Texans go camping, the streams they fish in, the night skies and all the rest of what people like to do outdoors. It's just a bit more fun with a beer in hand.

A H-E-B press release stated that each year in April, they celebrate Earth Day by collecting donations for local charities. H-E-B has given more than $2 million in grants to a handful of organizations including Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Conservation Fund, and the Nature Conservancy in Texas. Just last year, H-E-B recycled more than 600 million pounds of cardboard, plastics, food waste, metal, and truck tires. The grocery chain recycled 54 million pounds into animal feed and recycled 175 million pounds of plastic.