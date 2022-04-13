The Woodlands Township Hosts Earth Day GreenUp

The Woodlands community are coming together to preserve and protect the environment. Joshua Case/Unsplash

The Woodlands Township hosted its annual Earth Day GreenUp event on March 26, 2022. This event is a community-wide cleanup event. More than 700 volunteers came together to clean litter from roads, waterways, and greenbelts.

Keeping trash and litter out of green areas. It not just protects the environment but also helps strengthen property values, supports recreation, and improves pride in The Woodlands. The township is calling on the community to turn to reusable products rather than continue to use single-use. Also, keep ensuring trash and recycling are placed in the right containers. Woodlands Online reports that Township Environmental Services Manager John Geiger is hoping that community members take time to pick up litter when they are enjoying the outdoors.

Hello Woodlands says these small actions can go a long way to protect and preserve the environment. To continue their Earth Day focus, they are offering the Adopt-A-Path program that helps keep The Woodlands beautiful throughout the year. Adopt-A-Path is the perfect opportunity to come together with your friends, family, and co-workers and organize a cleanup of a local pathway.

The Woodlands Township Environmental Services provides volunteer trash grabbers, bags, and gloves to those who are taking a part in the Adopt-A-Path program. Earth Day GreenUp was financially supported by Waste Management, H-E-B, Chevron Phillips, Howard Hughes Corporation, Papa Johns Pizza and Keep Texas Beautiful. As we live our lives on this planet and great state of Texas, we owe it to Mother Earth to keep the places we live home.