Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Hosting Earth Day Festival

Larry Lease

Lubbock, Texas is gearing up to celebrate Earth Day.

The great city of Lubbock is gearing up for the first Earth Day on Broadway festival. This is just one part of the city's plans to revitalize the downtown area. The event has been in the works for months, while the bigger picture has been years in the making.

According to Everything Lubbock, the city's Stormwater Compliance Specialist, Miola Aganovic says they were looking to bring together the arts community and the environmentally-conscious community while bringing them both back into the heart of downtown.

The beginning stages of this event began just a few months back when the city held a competition among mural artists. Everything Lubbock reports six artists won a $1,000 prize and were selected to paint storm drains. The city wanted to hold its own event that could feature those artists. This would also allow them to feature the eco-friendly population of Lubbock. The event is highlighted by the opportunity to highlight local artists and local vendors.

It is really great seeing the city investing in art in the heart of downtown Lubbock. One of the roles of art is to express the life of a community. If communities are alive, then things happen, so in the end, it brings people together. KCBD reports the Earth Day on Broadway Festival offered free both spaces to those who are vendors, food truck operators, non-profits, education groups, and pop-up galleries. The new Earth Day-driven festival is on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Broadway and Avenue K.

