Dallas Annual EarthX returns for In Person Gathering

Dallas is hosting Earthx2022 to better educate locals about ways to protect and preserve the world. Appolinary Kalashn/Unsplash

The great city of Dallas celebrates Earth Day in a very special and engaging way through their annual Earth Day celebration EarthX. This event is made up of four days of exhibits, outdoor activities, interactive experiences, music, entertainment, and food. All these come together to offer up solutions for a more sustainable world. Plano Magazine reports that Earthx2022 brings together like-minded environmental educators, businesses, youth advocates, business leaders, non-government organizations, and thought leaders to work at creating a more sustainable future globally.

Lakewood Advocate says this annual event is geared at informing, promoting, and launching activities that support environmental initiatives with a positive impact on the globe and all living things. At EarthX, some of the planned topics include energy, law, rainforest, wildlife conservation, farm and ranch, E-Capital Summit, ocean, and island.

The Lakewood Advocate reports Earthx2022 is also the sole host for several events built around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Earthx2022 will also be the host for the Global Youth Summit which is supposed to include 100 youth climate leaders from around the globe.

EarthX was started in 2011 and has become a member of the International Union for Conservation of Mature. Earthx.org announced that this year's Earthx2022 Expo is being held April 202-24 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. The best part is, that admission is free for everyone. I myself personally can't wait to attend Earthx2022, it's time we all learned the best ways to protect and preserve this great world we call our home.