Businesses Considering Raising Wages to Recruit More Workers

Companies across the industry are beginning to raise wages. Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash

The continued rise in inflation has created massive challenges for livelihoods in recent months. Daily-use commodities and other expenses are burning a hole in workers' pockets.

Now, several companies have decided to offer up a 3.4% hike in salaries. CNBC has reported that the actual wage growth in the past two years is less than the expected value. Competition among workers stirs the debate over the salary increase. According to those reports from CNBC, most workers left their jobs in November. A primary factor among the exodus of workers is the increase in COVID-19 cases.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread, many companies are forced to operate with a limited workforce. This can be seen in hospitals and other care units. Low-paying jobs are feeling the most from this burden. Employers have begun offering incentives and pay increases to draw in workers. According to the report, 32% of the companies have raised their salaries over the past few months.

Many major companies have begun to increase wages to strengthen their infrastructure. When you look at the broader picture, you see the need for the increase to cover low-income workers expenses and give them financial stability. Wage hikes are not the only factor that increases competition, workers also look at potential growth opportunities and work environment before accepting a job. This means that companies have to consider multiple factors in order to bring in the best workers. Especially in a post-pandemic world, the workplace has become increasingly stressful and companies should create a strong management system to reduce workload and ensure workers' mental health.