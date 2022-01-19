California Considering Doubling Its Taxes

California is considering raising taxes to fund a one of a kind single-payer healthcare system. Olga Delawrence/Unsplash

California lawmakers are considering a new bill this year that would create a single-payer healthcare system funded by doubling the state's existing tax system. According to Fox Business News, this plan would burden the taxpayers who are already paying a steep tax price.

A non-partisan group dug into the amendment and found it would elevate taxes to a record high of $12,250 to every household in California. Yahoo News has said the funding goes towards the first kind of health care system and raising the taxes would help cover the $163 billion needed each year. It would be a massive amount raised even before COVID hurt the state.

The three raisers would include wealthy Americans, payroll taxes, and new gross receipts tax. The state's government is looking to setup an 18-bracket system in place to collect taxes from those whose earnings exceeded $149,509 in companies that employ more than 50 employees. Some have said this could severely impact smaller businesses' attempts at expanding because of the tax restrictions. An extra employee for small businesses would cost on tax to the tune of $90,000 or more.

The state's new margin of 2.3% on gross receipts on qualified businesses would be deducted from the first $2 million annual GRT, at a rate of more than three times compared to the United States' current highest GRT. Residents of California will have to wait and see if the state government passes this legislation and will have to then weather the storm of increased taxes.