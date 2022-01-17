Tarrant County Warning of Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Tarrant County DA is warning against fraudulent COVID testing sites. Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

As Tarrant County continues to deal with the increasing surge in omicron variant cases, the Tarrant County District Attorney is warning residents of possible fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites. These sites only want to steal personal information.

CBS DFW reports that this is not just happening in the county but across the country. Some of these scammers are asking for credit card and Social Security numbers, which is a major red flag for those who stumble upon these testing sites. BBB of North Central Texas spokesperson Monica Horton says the increase in rapid testing is limiting supplies of these tests, allowing for these fraudulent pop-up test sites to open across the country.

According to NBC5, one Fort Worth resident said they went to a pop-up testing site, where they were being instructed to say they had no insurance. The complainant said they never received their results and were told to return for another test.

The DA's office advised residents to research the testing site before they go and talk to your doctor. A doctor can tell you where a legitimate site is. They also advise keeping your personal information secret. Authentic testing sites never ask for your social security number or credit card information. A real testing site should be able to tell you what test they're going to run and what lab they're using. They also should be able to tell you their healthcare credentials. And also, before you go to the site, search for some reviews and see what others are saying about the testing site and business.