Tarrant County Warning of Fraudulent COVID-19 Testing Sites

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZ6rr_0dmS2cLH00
The Tarrant County DA is warning against fraudulent COVID testing sites.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

As Tarrant County continues to deal with the increasing surge in omicron variant cases, the Tarrant County District Attorney is warning residents of possible fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites. These sites only want to steal personal information.

CBS DFW reports that this is not just happening in the county but across the country. Some of these scammers are asking for credit card and Social Security numbers, which is a major red flag for those who stumble upon these testing sites. BBB of North Central Texas spokesperson Monica Horton says the increase in rapid testing is limiting supplies of these tests, allowing for these fraudulent pop-up test sites to open across the country.

According to NBC5, one Fort Worth resident said they went to a pop-up testing site, where they were being instructed to say they had no insurance. The complainant said they never received their results and were told to return for another test.

The DA's office advised residents to research the testing site before they go and talk to your doctor. A doctor can tell you where a legitimate site is. They also advise keeping your personal information secret. Authentic testing sites never ask for your social security number or credit card information. A real testing site should be able to tell you what test they're going to run and what lab they're using. They also should be able to tell you their healthcare credentials. And also, before you go to the site, search for some reviews and see what others are saying about the testing site and business.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# covid testing# covid testing scam# omicron variant

Comments / 4

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
337 followers

More from Larry Lease

Boston Marathon Bomber's Stimulus Check Being Given to Victims

Boston Marathon Bomber is now forced to give his stimulus money to the victims of his crimes.Blogging Guide/Unsplash. A District Court judge in Boston has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to hand over Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's stimulus check. CBS News reports Tsarnaev received his $1,400 covid relief payment in June and will now be used to cover outstanding payments to his victims.

Read full story
4 comments
Tarrant County, TX

6 Tarrant County Teens Facing Charges Following Crime Spree

Several Tarrant County teens have been arrested for robbery and carjacking.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Six teens from Tarrant County are facing charges of aggravated robbery and burglary among others for involvement in a crime spree spanning from Fort Worth to North Richland Hills over the course of several days.

Read full story
2 comments

Wait Time Much Longer for Tax Refunds Than Expected

Tax refunds may be delayed due to short staffing at the IRS.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Tax season has arrived and as Americans begin to file their taxes, the IRS has released a statement that it will begin accepting and processing filings for the financial year 2021 on January 24. This was just reported by Fox2Now.

Read full story
32 comments

Paypal Exploring Launching It's Own Cryptocoin

PayPal is looking into launching its own crypto currency.Bermix Studio/Unsplash. A new report from Bloomberg says that PayPal is considering launching its own cryptocurrency. The move comes as they look for ways to integrate ways to engage with digital coins on its platforms. Right now the company is just exploring the idea of releasing its own crypto coin. A digital currency that will be backed by and linked in value to a current currency.

Read full story
1 comments

The Minimum Wage Set to Increase in Several States Across the U.S.

Several companies are raising their pay for employees.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. There are 26 states that will increase their minimum wage in 2022. Employers are raising the base pay and workers will see serious financial gains, according to CNBC. Workers have been demanding $15 per hour. However, the increased inflation has meant that the base pay is not cutting it.

Read full story
5 comments

Omicron Forces Massive Flight Delays and Cancellations

Latest covid-19 strain is forcing flights to be delayed and canceled.Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash. During this holiday season, over 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled as the nation continues to face an increase in the omicron-driven coronavirus surge. According to FlightAware, approximately 1,400 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday.

Read full story
13 comments

Miami and New York Fighting to Become the Crypto Financial Capital

Miami and New York are fighting to become the headquarters for the growing crypto industry.Ryan Parker/Unsplash. Blockchain.com announced it was looking for a new home for its American headquarters and uprooted itself from New York and relocated to downtown Miami. Blockchain CEO Peter Smith says while New York is a great city but Miami was easy to settle on.

Read full story

Democrats Face Tough Battle to Extend Child Tax Credit Payments

Democrats are working to extend the child tax credits in the new year.Darren Halstead/Unsplash. When Congress returns to Capitol Hill in the new year, they have plenty of work ahead. For starters, they will have a fight to push through the Build Back Better legislation. It's no secret the issues that are weighing on Democrat and Republican minds.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Company Announces $20 Minimum Wage for Employees

Several banks are beginning to raise wages across Texas.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. A San Antonio firm is getting ready to increase the minimum wage for its employees to $20. This is definitely a first in the banking industry. The Security Service Federal Credit Union announced the pay increase, stating that it will affect 400 staff. Most of them are working as contact center agents.

Read full story
3 comments

Senior Citizens League Calling on Congress to Send a Fourth Stimulus Check

Seniors are fighting to receive a fourth stimulus payment.Unsplash/Blogging Guide. The third round of stimulus checks has arrived and more than 169 million payments have been issued to struggling Americans. However, some groups are fighting for an additional round of payments as inflation continues to put a strain on the country, as well as the impact of a new covid-19 variant, Omicron. Reuters reporting that New York has seen new cases spike 60% this past week.

Read full story
1 comments

Fraudsters Steal $100 Billion in Covid Relief Funds

Fraudsters have stolen millions from pandemic relief programs.Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplashed. The United States Secret Service has revealed that criminals have managed to steal nearly $100 billion in pandemic relief funds. The funds came from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program and another program that was used to distribute unemployment assistance funds across the country.

Read full story
8 comments

Bitcoin Being Controlled By the One Percent

Bitcoin is being controlled by the one percent.Executium/Unsplash. A new study has revealed that 27 percent of Bitcoin is being controlled by just 1 percent of all holders. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that the top 10,000 Bitcoin accounts hold 5 million Bitcoins, with a value of nearly $232 billion. They say this concentration could cause a price collapse if everyone sold their holdings at once.

Read full story
2 comments

The Government Has a Surprising Stockpile of Bitcoin It's Trying to Elimintate

The government is continuing to auction off its massive stockpile of bitcoin.executium/Unsplash. With the evergrowing popularity of bitcoin and its use as a new form of payment for a wide range of transactions, the U.S. has been auctioning off bitcoin and other digital currencies. However, the government has actually lost out on a serious profit. Bloomberg reports that In 2018, the government sold 500 bitcoin to Riot Blockchain for only $5 million, but it's now worth more than $23 million.

Read full story
2 comments

Crypto Exchanges Continue to Be Hacked But Not Much Can be Done

Crypto exchanges are becoming targets of hacks and there's not much anyone can do about it.André François McKenzie/Unsplash. Crypto exchanges have become the newest target of hackers during the bitcoin boom. In 2021, there have been over 20 hacks where digital hackers stole at least $10 million in digital currencies from an exchange. The Cryptobase reports that in six cases, hackers stole more than $100 million. According to FBI crime statistics in 2020, bank robbers netted less than 5,000 per heist.

Read full story

Republicans Who Attacked Biden's Stimulus Bill Now Embrace the Money

Republicans continue to criticize Biden for his stimulus deals but still accept the money.Blogging Guide/Unsplash. Republican Governor Kristi Noem previously attacked Biden's economic policies. She originally was critical of the "handout" of federal stimulus money and said she considered rejecting the money for ideological objections. However, at the end of the day like the rest of her fellow Republicans, she found it hard to pass on North Dakota's share of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that Democrats successfully passed in March.

Read full story

Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin May Not Last Any Longer

Bitcoin may not last much longer, according to financial professor.André François McKenzie/Unsplash. Bitcoin has become a very popular digital currency over the years, leaving many to wonder what the future of the crypto-currency will be. However, one professor believes the digital currency could fade into the sunset very soon.

Read full story
6 comments

Digital Currency Companies Taking Giant Leaps Into Sports

Digital currencies are finding its way into sports league through massive sponsor deals.Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash. As cryptocurrency companies continue to grow, they are looking to reach new audiences and grow even deeper in the mainstream. It has found its biggest mark in sports as advertisers and sponsors.

Read full story
1 comments

IRS Turning Its Focus Towards Crypto Transactions This Tax Season

Crypto transactions must be included in tax filings every year.Bermix Studio/Unsplash. As 2021 comes to a close, the tax season is fast approaching and now the IRS has turned its focus towards crypto investors. Form 1040, which all taxpapyers use to file their taxes has a question about cryptocurrency.

Read full story
7 comments

Child Tax Credit Payments Not Popular Among Americans

Americans not strongly in favor child tax credit.Unsplash/ Ibrahim Boran. Thanks to the pandemic, the government paid tens of millions of dollars to Americans across the country. President Joe Biden's stimulus law included $1,400 direct payments, which drew approval among a huge majority of the public. However, those one-time payments were followed by a boosted child tax credit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy