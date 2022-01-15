6 Tarrant County Teens Facing Charges Following Crime Spree

Several Tarrant County teens have been arrested for robbery and carjacking. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

Six teens from Tarrant County are facing charges of aggravated robbery and burglary among others for involvement in a crime spree spanning from Fort Worth to North Richland Hills over the course of several days.

CBS-DFW reports that the first incident was a carjacking that happened on Jan. 10 at 5:30 a.m. 19-year-old Lauren De La Rosa asked the victim for a ride, when they reached the destination, the victim was ambushed by multiple male suspects, who were armed with guns. Police identify the male suspects as Aron Martinez, 18, Fabian Almanza, 17, Justin Tovar, 17, Keaun Woods, 19, and a 16-year-old male juvenile. Police allege that the group stole the victim's car and robbed his home. Several items were reported stolen, including a handgun.

Fort Worth Police discovered that the suspects were tied to a robbery that took place in North Richland Hills on the same day. According to law enforcement, De La Rosa was dropped off at the robbery location in the car stolen from the carjacking. The male suspects attacked another victim at his home in North Richland Hills. Police were later notified that the two vehicles were discovered at a home in the Fort Worth area.

Police recovered those two vehicles. The suspects are also alleged to have robbed a victim in Fort Worth on Jan. 5 and Hurst in November 2021. Police managed to recover multiple weapons from the group of suspects including the stolen handgun from the Jan. 10 robbery. Police have not said anything else after arresting these teens.