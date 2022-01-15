Wait Time Much Longer for Tax Refunds Than Expected

Tax refunds may be delayed due to short staffing at the IRS. Scott Graham/Unsplash

Tax season has arrived and as Americans begin to file their taxes, the IRS has released a statement that it will begin accepting and processing filings for the financial year 2021 on January 24. This was just reported by Fox2Now.

It's unclear when all of those who have filed will get their refund. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the IRS is short-staffed and people are working extra hard. The dates have been shifted, according to Fox2Now.

In responsible of the limited staff, the IRS has scheduled the taxing season three weeks earlier than the prior year. According to KY3, the current surge can definitely impact the processing of the employees who have COVID-19 infection. Like other industries, financial institutions are also struggling amid the pandemic and its issues.

The Internal Revenue Service being understaffed has led to the delay and as the pandemic waves hit frequently, the surge is another worrying concern. Processing from last year is still ongoing, so it's pretty clear there will be a delay this year as well. The IRS has a lot of catching up to do, but filers just need to remember to wait and be patient.

The only thing filers can do right now is to start filing now so they can be first in line when the IRS begins processing the claims and get their refunds as fast as possible. As the delay continues, tax accountants are helping filers file early and working to get them their refunds as early as possible.