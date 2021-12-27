Miami and New York Fighting to Become the Crypto Financial Capital

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvvgF_0dW2T59K00
Miami and New York are fighting to become the headquarters for the growing crypto industry.Ryan Parker/Unsplash

Blockchain.com announced it was looking for a new home for its American headquarters and uprooted itself from New York and relocated to downtown Miami. Blockchain CEO Peter Smith says while New York is a great city but Miami was easy to settle on.

Miami is a city with warm weather and vibrant nightlife, while that is a strong attraction for business, Smith said the decision came down to Miami being better aligned with his business's goals. Smith says it's a gateway to Latin America, on the East Coast time zone and it's become one of the most exciting cities in the world about cryptocurrencies.

Digital currencies like bitcoin and dogecoin are becoming the future of finance and Miami is fighting to become the crypto capital of the world. This is all a serious threat to New York's reputation as the nation's financial hub, a serious threat to New York's dominance in the financial market.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has raised the city's crypto-currency profile. During his first term, Suarez has accepted Bitcoin and blockchain and the technology for all that it is. He has become the first mayor to take his 401k savings in Bitcoin. Miami now has its own digital currency, called MiamiCoin and in 2020, it hosted what has become one of the world's largest cryptocurrency conferences.

Crypto has become an important part of the future of Miami and its future as the financial hub of the country. What also drew Smith to Miami was the cost of living is lower and the reduction in real estate taxes. It also offers more space for development than New York.

Other cryptocurrency companies FTX US, eToro, and Bit Digital have also announced plans to grow in Miami. Miami has also drawn more traditional financial firms. Miami's recent successes have drawn concern from New York City's mayor-elect, Eric Adams responded to Miami's latest news by tweeting out that NYC will be the center of the digital currency industry.

While Smith prefers Miami in the long run, he does acknowledge that New York has all the tools, it's a matter of putting it together and reaching out to investors and others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bitcoin# crypto currency# Miami crypto

Comments / 0

Published by

I specialize in crime, entertainment and political stories. I have spent eight years as a freelance writer and journalist.

Dallas, TX
231 followers

More from Larry Lease

Omicron Forces Massive Flight Delays and Cancellations

Latest covid-19 strain is forcing flights to be delayed and canceled.Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash. During this holiday season, over 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled as the nation continues to face an increase in the omicron-driven coronavirus surge. According to FlightAware, approximately 1,400 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday.

Read full story
13 comments

Democrats Face Tough Battle to Extend Child Tax Credit Payments

Democrats are working to extend the child tax credits in the new year.Darren Halstead/Unsplash. When Congress returns to Capitol Hill in the new year, they have plenty of work ahead. For starters, they will have a fight to push through the Build Back Better legislation. It's no secret the issues that are weighing on Democrat and Republican minds.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Company Announces $20 Minimum Wage for Employees

Several banks are beginning to raise wages across Texas.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. A San Antonio firm is getting ready to increase the minimum wage for its employees to $20. This is definitely a first in the banking industry. The Security Service Federal Credit Union announced the pay increase, stating that it will affect 400 staff. Most of them are working as contact center agents.

Read full story
3 comments

Senior Citizens League Calling on Congress to Send a Fourth Stimulus Check

Seniors are fighting to receive a fourth stimulus payment.Unsplash/Blogging Guide. The third round of stimulus checks has arrived and more than 169 million payments have been issued to struggling Americans. However, some groups are fighting for an additional round of payments as inflation continues to put a strain on the country, as well as the impact of a new covid-19 variant, Omicron. Reuters reporting that New York has seen new cases spike 60% this past week.

Read full story
1 comments

Fraudsters Steal $100 Billion in Covid Relief Funds

Fraudsters have stolen millions from pandemic relief programs.Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplashed. The United States Secret Service has revealed that criminals have managed to steal nearly $100 billion in pandemic relief funds. The funds came from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program and another program that was used to distribute unemployment assistance funds across the country.

Read full story
7 comments

Bitcoin Being Controlled By the One Percent

Bitcoin is being controlled by the one percent.Executium/Unsplash. A new study has revealed that 27 percent of Bitcoin is being controlled by just 1 percent of all holders. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that the top 10,000 Bitcoin accounts hold 5 million Bitcoins, with a value of nearly $232 billion. They say this concentration could cause a price collapse if everyone sold their holdings at once.

Read full story
2 comments

The Government Has a Surprising Stockpile of Bitcoin It's Trying to Elimintate

The government is continuing to auction off its massive stockpile of bitcoin.executium/Unsplash. With the evergrowing popularity of bitcoin and its use as a new form of payment for a wide range of transactions, the U.S. has been auctioning off bitcoin and other digital currencies. However, the government has actually lost out on a serious profit. Bloomberg reports that In 2018, the government sold 500 bitcoin to Riot Blockchain for only $5 million, but it's now worth more than $23 million.

Read full story
2 comments

Crypto Exchanges Continue to Be Hacked But Not Much Can be Done

Crypto exchanges are becoming targets of hacks and there's not much anyone can do about it.André François McKenzie/Unsplash. Crypto exchanges have become the newest target of hackers during the bitcoin boom. In 2021, there have been over 20 hacks where digital hackers stole at least $10 million in digital currencies from an exchange. The Cryptobase reports that in six cases, hackers stole more than $100 million. According to FBI crime statistics in 2020, bank robbers netted less than 5,000 per heist.

Read full story

Republicans Who Attacked Biden's Stimulus Bill Now Embrace the Money

Republicans continue to criticize Biden for his stimulus deals but still accept the money.Blogging Guide/Unsplash. Republican Governor Kristi Noem previously attacked Biden's economic policies. She originally was critical of the "handout" of federal stimulus money and said she considered rejecting the money for ideological objections. However, at the end of the day like the rest of her fellow Republicans, she found it hard to pass on North Dakota's share of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that Democrats successfully passed in March.

Read full story

Cornell Professor Believes Bitcoin May Not Last Any Longer

Bitcoin may not last much longer, according to financial professor.André François McKenzie/Unsplash. Bitcoin has become a very popular digital currency over the years, leaving many to wonder what the future of the crypto-currency will be. However, one professor believes the digital currency could fade into the sunset very soon.

Read full story
6 comments

Digital Currency Companies Taking Giant Leaps Into Sports

Digital currencies are finding its way into sports league through massive sponsor deals.Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash. As cryptocurrency companies continue to grow, they are looking to reach new audiences and grow even deeper in the mainstream. It has found its biggest mark in sports as advertisers and sponsors.

Read full story
1 comments

IRS Turning Its Focus Towards Crypto Transactions This Tax Season

Crypto transactions must be included in tax filings every year.Bermix Studio/Unsplash. As 2021 comes to a close, the tax season is fast approaching and now the IRS has turned its focus towards crypto investors. Form 1040, which all taxpapyers use to file their taxes has a question about cryptocurrency.

Read full story
7 comments

Child Tax Credit Payments Not Popular Among Americans

Americans not strongly in favor child tax credit.Unsplash/ Ibrahim Boran. Thanks to the pandemic, the government paid tens of millions of dollars to Americans across the country. President Joe Biden's stimulus law included $1,400 direct payments, which drew approval among a huge majority of the public. However, those one-time payments were followed by a boosted child tax credit.

Read full story
2 comments
Southlake, TX

Texas Apple Store Closes Following Covid Outbreak

The Apple Store in South Lake was forced to close after a Covid outbreak among employees.Unsplash/Hussam Abd. A Southlake Apple store was forced to close Wednesday through Sunday after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among employees. The store has 151 employees and there were four positive cases, after Black Friday. NBC News broke the news after speaking to management and employees.

Read full story
5 comments

BitMart Compensating Victims of Massive Hack

Bitmart has said they will compensate victims of $196 million hack.Executium/Unsplash. Bitmart was a victim of a massive $196 million hack and now the crypto-coin trading platform has said they will reimburse victims with their own money. Bitmart claims hackers managed to steal $150 million in assets. However, Peckshield who first reported the hack says the loss is $200 million. The exchange has s since remained silent on the hack.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Mayor Taking 401k Savings in Bitcoin

Miami Mayor is taking his savings and pay check in Bitcoin.executium/Unsplash. Re-elected Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that he will be receiving part of his 401(k) payout in bitcoin. This comes just a month after he received a salary in Bitcoin. Suarez is now the first American lawmaker to take part of his salary in Bitcoin.

Read full story

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging Hate Crime Hoax

Former Hollywood star Jussie Smollett was found guilty of faking a hate crime and lying to police.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Former Hollywood star Jussie Smollett was convicted on five of six charges he was facing in connection to his fake hate crime. He was found guilty of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Read full story
15 comments

WhatsApp Testing New Crypto Payment Feature

WhatsApp is launching a pilot program that will allow to send crypto-currency through their chat app.Adem AY/Unsplash. WhatsApp has become a popular chat system used by people all over the world and now they are launching a new pilot program that is letting some users in the U.S. send and receive money through the chat app using crypto-currency. The pilot program was available in the U.S. and Guatemala, but users won't be able to access the payment functionality. These plans changed when Libra became Diem, while the Libra Association lost several key members and rebooted as the Diem Association. Novi launched without the Diem crypto-currency. Meta conducts is business with the crypto-currency exchange Coinbase.

Read full story
2 comments

Visa Providing Crypto-Currency Consulting Services

Visa is looking to help their clients find success in the crypto currency industry.Eduardo Soares/Unsplash. Cryptocurrencies have begun to skyrocket in popularity across the country. Now that it's becoming a form of payment for some people, Visa is taking advantage of the popularity by offering new consulting and advisory services.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy