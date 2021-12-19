Crypto Exchanges Continue to Be Hacked But Not Much Can be Done

Larry Lease

Crypto exchanges are becoming targets of hacks and there's not much anyone can do about it.

Crypto exchanges have become the newest target of hackers during the bitcoin boom. In 2021, there have been over 20 hacks where digital hackers stole at least $10 million in digital currencies from an exchange. The Cryptobase reports that in six cases, hackers stole more than $100 million. According to FBI crime statistics in 2020, bank robbers netted less than 5,000 per heist.

While these digital robberies net massive dollar amounts, they often don't draw much attention in comparison to traditional bank robberies. Now cryptocurrency experts are warning investors that exchanges have become a very lucrative target for hackers. Hacking a Fortune 500 company can land you some usernames and passwords, but hacking a crypto exchange could net you millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies have gone from being an oddity to mainstream investment. This has led to hundreds of companies offering people a way to buy and sell a range of currencies from bitcoin to altcoins including the dogecoin. Cryptocurrencies normally offer a fair amount of security. However, exchanges that run them often include a small staff, meaning a limited cybersecurity team.

The most recent heist happened this month when Bitmart announced that they had been victim to a cyber attack and hackers were able to steal nearly $200 million. The company quickly froze all transactions for three days. These attacks are exacerbated because many cryptocurrency groups are set on avoiding government regulations, by being set up in countries where law enforcement has little power to track down international hackers.

Also, if they are hacked they are less likely to call for government assistance. Exchange hacks offer some similarities to the bank heists of the early years but they don't have the hallmarks that made them front-page news. Exchange hackers are often not caught, leaving very little closure for those affected. There's also very little physical evidence or real-world aftermath. When law enforcement does get involved, it's a rather lengthy and exhausting process chasing down the criminals.

