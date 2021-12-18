Republicans Who Attacked Biden's Stimulus Bill Now Embrace the Money

Republicans continue to criticize Biden for his stimulus deals but still accept the money. Blogging Guide/Unsplash

Republican Governor Kristi Noem previously attacked Biden's economic policies. She originally was critical of the "handout" of federal stimulus money and said she considered rejecting the money for ideological objections. However, at the end of the day like the rest of her fellow Republicans, she found it hard to pass on North Dakota's share of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that Democrats successfully passed in March.

Governor Noem spoke to the state and discussed how necessary the funds were to the state and then outlined how she would use the state's share of the pandemic package to invest in local water projects, affordable housing, and build more daycare centers. Those who opposed her decision, Ms. Noem had said that any of the pandemic relief funds would have gone to other states if she rejected the money.

Republicans across the country have been engaged in similar antics over the past few months as they accept the stimulus funds from the $350 billion as part of the state and local aid included in the stimulus bill. Those in Congress have criticized Biden's stimulus deal for causing inflation even as they accept the money. The State of Montana reported that Governor Greg Gianforte called on President Biden and the Democrats to turn off the "spigot" of out-of-control spending and get inflation under control.

CNN reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis complained about the money but kept so far $3.4 billion, which is set go toward transportation, infrastructure, and other key projects. The most controversial use of federal funds has been by Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. He used the funds to roll out multiple education programs intended to undercut mask mandates that have been imposed by school districts. In response, the Treasury Department warned the governor that the state could lose some of its $4.2 billion if it did not change its policy.