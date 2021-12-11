Miami Mayor Taking 401k Savings in Bitcoin

Miami Mayor is taking his savings and pay check in Bitcoin. executium/Unsplash

Re-elected Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that he will be receiving part of his 401(k) payout in bitcoin. This comes just a month after he received a salary in Bitcoin. Suarez is now the first American lawmaker to take part of his salary in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is an asset that will appreciate over time and will be successful

Suarez told Real Vision, that he believes it's an asset that will appreciate over time and one that he truly believes in. Bitcoin's success according to Suarez comes from the confidence in the financial system which is an un-manipulated system. He is receiving his paychecks in Bitcoin through the payment processor Strike.

Miami residents can actually make payments to the city in Bitcoin. As Suarez continues to dive into the various methods of enabling Bitcoin payments for 401k's, he's definitely got an eye open for creating a similar system by 2022. On November 12, Miami's mayor announced that he would give every local resident a Bitcoin yield in the form of a dividend. Coin Telegraph says that the city will create digital wallets for residents and will earn yield from MiamiCoin, its in-house cryptocurrency.

Local and state leaders want to make Florida a crypto-currency hub

MiamiCoin was created by Citycoins to fund projects with the intention of turning the city into a massive crypto-currency hub. Governor Ron DeSantis is using the budget proposal to make Florida more crypto-currency friendly. The $99.7 billion budget proposal includes $700,000 for cryptocurrency projects at several state agencies.

Gov. DeSantis' budget proposal would see $250,000 go towards a pilot program that would allow residents to pay motor-vehicle title certificates through blockchain technology. DeSantis would love to see crypto-currency be used to pay state fees across Florida.